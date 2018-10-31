Bursa higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers led losers 462 to 151, with 254 counters unchanged, 1,029 untraded and 87 others suspended.— Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-morning today as indicated by positives in all counters, as well as buys in selected heavyweights, particularly in industrial products and services-linked shares.

At 11.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.83 points to 1,693.77 from Tuesday’s close of 1,685.94.

The index opened 5.45 points stronger at 1,691.39.

Volume stood at 891.57 million units valued at RM536.15 million.

Among heavyweight stocks, Maybank added two sen to RM9.36, Public Bank gained eight sen to RM24.62, Tenaga improved 20 sen to RM14.50, Petronas Chemicals declined one sen to RM9.34, while Hong Leong Bank was flat at RM20.66.

For actives, Seacera was two sen better at 23 sen, Supura Energy was half-a-sen higher at 32.5 sen, Datasonic rose three sen to 38 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum improved five sen to RM1.07.

The FBM Emas Index increased 74.23 points to 11,648.86, the FBMT 100 Index improved 69.79 points to 11,506.86 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 95.57 points to 11,648.31.

The FBM Ace Index gained 71.28 points to 4,783.61 and the FBM 70 improved 145.52 points to 13,308.46.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 14.7 points better at 7,306.5, the Financial Services Index increased 46.6 points to 17,087.69 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.64 of-a-point to 169.06. — Bernama