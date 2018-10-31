Mac Miller tribute concert to be livestreamed

Mac Miller performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival, in New York June 3, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — Organisers of “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” have announced that the star-studded concert will be streamed via Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and several other platforms.

Scheduled for today, the concert will be held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and features a huge line-up of musicians and performers, including Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt, John Mayer, Miguel, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and Vince Staples.

Now Miller’s family has revealed that viewers at home will be able to watch the concert in full via livestreams on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LiveXLive, Tidal and WAV.

The concert will benefit the Mac Miller Circles Fund, supporting youth arts and community-building programmes, and Facebook, LiveXLive, TIDAL and Twitter will all allow viewers to donate to the concert during the livestream.

“Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” starts at 6:30pm PDT today. — AFP-Relaxnews