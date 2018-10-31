Dior invites 11 women artists to reimagine the iconic Lady Dior bag

Olga de Amaral created a Lady Dior bag embroidered all over with cotton leaves, hand-finished in 24-carat gold. Metal jewellery elements finished in 24-carat gold and hand hammered. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 31 — For the third edition of its “Dior Lady Art” project, the Dior fashion house has invited 11 artists from around the globe to reinvent its famous Lady Dior handbag. This year, the French luxury brand’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, chose to celebrate women in art with an all-female line-up of artists.

The Lady Dior handbag — named in honour of Princess Diana, who carried it on many occasions — proved a hit as soon as it was released in 1995. Embodying the spirit of the French fashion house, the bag, with its graphic codes, mostly comes finished with a “cannage” motif inspired by the Napoleon III chairs on which Christian Dior seated his guests at fashion shows. More than 20 years later, the bag has become a fashion icon, as well as a symbol of French craftsmanship, with various versions seeing the light of day.

Every year since 2016, the Dior fashion house has invited artists to create their own interpretations of the now legendary bag via its “Dior Lady Art” project. The collaboration was initially only open to British and American artists before going global. It takes a new turn this year with 11 women artists invited to turn the bag into a work of art.

Gold leaves, chains, patchwork and holographic effects

Eleven women — visual and contemporary artists, photographers, painters and sculptors — have put their skills and creativity to work to turn the Lady Dior bag into custom works of art. For this edition, the French fashion house has tapped Olga de Amaral (Colombia), Polly Apfelbaum (USA), Burçak Bingöl (Turkey), Lee Bul (Korea), Isabelle Cornaro (France), Haruka Kojin (Japan), Li Shurui (China), Mickalene Thomas (USA), Janaina Tschäpe (USA), Morgane Tschiember (France) and Pae White (USA).

Highlights include a Lady Dior stitched with cotton leaves hand-finished in 24-carat gold by Olga de Amaral, and a black velvet mini bag embroidered with chains by Isabelle Cornaro. Li Shurui’s version in coated fabric is embossed and printed with a holographic effect, while the black patent calfskin version by Mickalene Thomas is embroidered with a multicoloured patchwork of beads, threads and organza.

Watch out for various events from the Dior fashion house to mark this latest limited-edition creative selection. — AFP-Relaxnews