Tyga and Nicki Minaj release ‘Dip’ video, remix

Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 7, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — Nicki Minaj jumps in on a new version of Tyga’s track Dip, and the rappers also team up on a video for the remix that was co-directed by Tyga himself.

In the video, which Pitchfork says was inspired by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson’s Scream video, the two appear in a sleek, futuristic setting sporting a variety of padded puffer clothes.

Minaj is heard adding two verses over Tyga’s catchy hook.

Minaj’s list of high-profile assists grows daily — among the most recent, she can be heard on Little Mix’s new single Woman Like Me. She also released her own latest album, Queen, over the summer.

Tyga’s latest LP, Kyoto, likewise dropped earlier this year, and Dip followed in September. — AFP-Relaxnews