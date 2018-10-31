Adidas reveals latest limited edition running shoes

Adidas has unveiled its new limited Speedfactory AM4BSBL shoes, celebrating the new World Series Champions, the Boston Red Sox. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 31 — Adidas has unveiled its latest shoes in the adidas Made For (AM4) series, the limited-edition adidas Made For Baseball (AM4BSBL) running shoes.

Created to celebrate the biggest sports moments in 2018, the new high-performance AM4BSBL follows the launches of the Los Angeles (AM4LA), New York (AM4NYC), Los Angeles 747 (AM4LA 747), Paris (AM4PAR), London (AM4LDN), adidas Made For NHL (AM4NHL), Major League Soccer (AM4MLS), Billie Jean King (AM4BJK) and Tokyo (AM4TKY) adidas Speedfactory running shoes.

This latest release celebrates the new World Series Champions the Boston Red Sox and players such as JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Nunez and Chris Sale. The new silhouette was inspired by the adidas "Splash Pack" baseball cleats, designed around the post-game celebrations where players drench their coaches and teammates with water coolers after a monumental win.

The AM4BSBL is also the latest design to come out of Speedfactory USA, adidas’ futuristic and high performance facility which makes items locally and digitally using methods such as 3-D printing. Speedfactory has its own unique process of fit programming, digitally mapping tension patches onto the upper for a precise and comfortable fit which aids speed and agility.

Adidas’ Torsion system can also be found inside the sole for flexibility and stability, while the brand’s signature Boost cushioning means the more energy athletes give, the more they get in return.

Fans can also tap the patch on the shoe’s tongue to access an exclusive digital experience and authenticate the shoe, identifying its unique number from the limited-edition run.

The AM4BSBL will be available shortly at adidas.com for US$200 (RM837). — AFP-Relaxnews