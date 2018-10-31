Petronas: Gas price charges only applicable to home delivery services

A screenshot of the listing which details revised prices for Petronas’ gas delivery service.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― Petronas Dagangan Bhd has clarified that its price revision is only applicable to the Gas Petronas Home Delivery (GPHD) services, and solely for the delivery charges for orders made through the Mesralink Call Centre.

In a statement today, Petronas Dagangan said the delivery charges were revised in line with the market rate from RM3.20 for 12kg and 14kg cylinders previously to RM8.20 for 12kg cylinder and RM8.40 for 14kg cylinders.

“The price for self-pick up at authorised Gas Petronas dealers and retail shops remains as per the government’s regulated price of RM22.80 for a 12kg cylinder and RM26.60 for a 14kg cylinder respectively,” it said in a statement today.

The current pricing on Petronas’ Home Delivery Gas (GPHD) website lists RM25.80 for a 12kg cylinder and RM29.80 for a 14kg cylinder for the central region, while the southern eastern and northern regions pricing for the two respective cylinders are RM25.20 and RM29.

It was reported that the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry would make a statement today regarding the matter. ― Bernama