Cornell cuts ties with China’s Renmin university over student crackdown

Renmin University had punished at least a dozen students who joined a national action movement calling for greater protection for Chinese workers. — Reuters file pic

NEW YORK, Oct 31 — Cornell University said yesterday it had suspended two exchange programmes with the Beijing’s Renmin university over allegations it had cracked down on students for defending workers’ rights.

The decision to suspend the programmes, established in 2014, “stemmed from concerns that students at the Chinese institution were being penalised for speaking out about labor rights,” Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations said.

It was a rare rebuke of a China over its rights record as increasing number of US universities seek to build ties with Chinese counterparts in search of prestige and money.

“The decision was reached after numerous credible reports that Renmin had taken steps to punish students for discussing recent labor events,” said Alexander Colvin, interim dean of the school in New York.

Three Renmin students currently studying at the ILR School will continue their studies as planned, he added, without specifying how many students would be affected in total or whether any Cornell students were currently in China.

“The ILR School is committed to its research and academic activities in China, and hopes the suspended programmes will resume when conditions allow,” he added.

According to the New York Times, Renmin University had punished at least a dozen students who joined a national action movement calling for greater protection for Chinese workers on low wages.— AFP