Sarawak announces money aid to all babies born in state from Jan 1

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― The Sarawak government will be introducing a financial scheme for all babies born within its borders from January 1 next year, its Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said.

Citing the state minister, The Borneo Post reported today that there will not be any condition placed on the “quantum assistance” as long as the babies are born in Sarawak.

“The Sarawak government has agreed in principle to provide assistance to all those born from January 1, 2019.

“Regardless of race, religion, origin, rich or poor, the Sarawak government will provide this assistance,” Fatimah was quoted saying.

According to the news report, the financial aid is meant to help ease the cost of furthering studies when the child grows up or to prepare for working life.

Fatimah said the amount has not been decided, but the scheme will be tabled at the next State Legislative Assembly sitting between November 5 and 14.