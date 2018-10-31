Liam Neeson to star in comedy drama ‘Made in Italy’ with his son

Northern Ireland-born US actor Liam Neeson attending the New York premiere of 'The Commuter' at AMC Loews Lincoln Square January 8, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — Liam Neeson, star of Taken and Schindler’s List is to lead the debut film from British actor James D’Arcy, Made in Italy, which will co-star his son Micheál Richardson.

Having recently added Dunkirk and Cloud Atlas to his resume, D’Arcy is to direct his first feature, Made in Italy, working from his own screenplay.

Neeson has been announced as the movie’s lead ahead of its presentation at the American Film Market from today onwards, per industry reporting.

Neeson will star as an artist living in London who travels to Italy with his estranged son (played by Richardson) to renovate and sell the house owned by his recently deceased wife.

Filming is to begin on location in Italy from April 2019.

Over the course of their careers, both Neeson and Richardson have been cast as Irish political leader Michael Collins: Neeson in the 1996 film of the same name, Richardson in upcoming historical drama The Rising: 1916.

Michael Collins was released in theatres the year after Micheál’s birth. Liam’s wife and Micheál’s mother, Natasha Richardson, died in 2009 after a skiing accident.

The pair appeared together briefly as hosts of the History Channel in a fight scene for 2013 comedy Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. They reunite for February 2019 action thriller Cold Pursuit. — AFP-Relaxnews