What Malaysians need to know about the latest Apple launch

Attendees try out the new MacBook Air during an Apple launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York October 30, 2018. — Reuters pix

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Surprise! Apple just launched more new devices at a special event in New York. Besides a new iPad Pro, there’s also updated versions of the MacBook Air and the Mac mini.

Pricing and availability for the devices have already been announced but before getting into that, here’s a quick look at what was unveiled.

The good news, however, is that Malaysians will be getting the Macs at the same time the devices are available worldwide.

Return of the most loved laptop

The MacBook Air is arguably the most loved of Apple’s laptop range. With a slim profile and ridiculously long battery life, it has inspired many copycat laptops from other brands.

While the new version now comes with a much-requested Retina display as well as an updated processor, Touch ID, Thunderbolt ports, an improved keyboard and touchpad, with four choices of hard disk space — that all comes at a steep price.

What’s encouraging is that the new MacBook Air is made with a new alloy fashioned from recycled aluminium, instead of mined ore. The same material was also used to fashion its new Mac mini. Apple calls it its greenest MacBook yet.

The MacBook Air starts at RM5,249 for the model with a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processors, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and will be available from November 7. You can already order the laptops online on the Apple official Malaysian website.

The portable desktop

Apple’s Mac mini now gets a sleeker profile. The popular little portable box now offers a lot more power for its size, with quad-core and 6-core options now available.

Though it comes with Intel UHD 630 graphics, you can hook the little device to an external GPU for more visual power.

Despite its compact profile, the machine has better cooling as well as the addition of the same T2 security chip sported by the new MacBook Airs.

Like those laptops, Malaysians can also order the new MacBook mini online with prices starting from RM4,699.

A line of new iPad Pros stands ready for demos during an Apple launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York October 30, 2018.

All-screen iPads

The new iPad Pro is just like what the rumours foretold: no home button, sleek bezels and a new USB-C port instead of the usual Lightning.

This could portend the eventual demise of the Lightning port in all Apple’s iOS devices but the highlight of the new iPad is just how much power it’s packed with to justify its high pricing.

Some might argue it’s far more cost-effective to buy a standard laptop than an iPad Pro. But the iOS platform offers a speed and portability no laptop can match, which will suit those where that matters over having a fixed keyboard.

Apple is clearly targetting design professionals with the iPad Pro as not only does the tablet come with the A12X Bionic chip but an updated Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio.

The new Pencil won’t need to be plugged into a port to charge, instead you can just stick the Pencil to the side of the new iPad Pro to charge.

Speaking of charging, the new USB-C port allows external charging. You can now charge your iPhone, using the iPad Pro as a power bank with the correct cable.

While availability has yet to be confirmed for Malaysia, pricing is already confirmed. The 11-inch version will start at RM3,499 for the Wi-Fi model and RM4,149 for the cellular version.

For the 12.9-inch version, it’ll be RM4,349 and RM4,999 for the Wi-Fi and cellular models respectively.

In other news, the latest iOS 12.1 update that brings Group Facetime as well as 70 new emojis is out. So update your i-devices, iPhone and iPad users.