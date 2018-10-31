Malaysia's priciest pumps made of diamonds, white gold, silk and cost RM5m

Footwear fit for royalty. ― Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Oct 31 ― Footwear outfit Lewré Bespoke and jewellers Cartivia Italy have joined forces to create a pair of wedding shoes that would make even Cinderella green with envy.

Their creation? A pair of closed-toe pumps embedded with 1,188 pieces of natural diamonds worth a total of 32 carats.

The shoes also feature premium Italian T. Rasso silk and 18k white gold, weighing 88.88gm in total.

The four-inch heels, valued at a jaw-dropping RM5 million, has been recognised as Malaysia Book of Records' “The Most Expensive Wedding Shoes”.

Lewré Bespoke founder Datuk Lewré Lew designed the shoes himself, adapting it from plans for the brand’s upcoming I Love You premium collection which will feature 12 designs featuring different birthstones.

Malaysia Book of Records director of business development Gillian Ooi poses with the shoes.

The idea for the shoes came about when Malaysia Book of Records director of business development Gillian Ooi approached Lew to design her wedding shoes.

From there, they decided to break records with their project.

“The I Love You collection symbolises love, harmony, and romance.

“Hence, it inspired me to create the most expensive wedding shoes for Gillian,” Lew said at the event which was held at Nicsmann 1940s by Lewré at Starling Mall yesterday.

Following its last public viewing, the shoes will be stored privately until an interested buyer steps forward.