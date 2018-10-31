11 more cases of babies born with deformed arms in France

Buzyn told French news channel LCI that environmental experts would join health experts in investigating the cases to try to shed light on the phenomenon. — Reuters file pic

PARIS, Oct 31 — Eleven more cases of babies born with missing or malformed arms in France have come to light, the public health authority said yesterday, adding to a medical phenomenon for which no cause has been found.

The 11 additional cases were identified through hospital records in the Ain area, near the Swiss border, between 2000 and 2014.

Ain is one of the three French “departments” or administrative areas where cases of the upper limb deformities have been registered, along with Brittany on the West coast and Loire-Atlantique, south of Brittany.

Last week, France’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn announced a new investigation into the birth defects of 14 babies born with stunted or missing arms since 2007, half of them in Ain.

In an October 4 report, France’s public health agency said it had found no “common exposure” to substances that could explain the deformities.

While the cause of the defects are unknown, research has shown that exposure of the mother to certain chemicals or medication during the pregnancy can increase the risk.

Last week, Buzyn told French news channel LCI that environmental experts would join health experts in investigating the cases to try to shed light on the phenomenon.

In the 1950s and 1960s, thousands of babies around the world were born with missing or stunted limbs linked to the use of the drug thalidomide, which was used to treat nausea in pregnant women.

It was banned in the 1960s. — AFP