Apple reveals Malaysian pricing for the new iPad Pro

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad Pro during an Apple launch event in the Brooklyn borough of New York October 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Apple has finally unveiled its new 3rd gen iPad Pro and now we have the full price list for Malaysia.

Overall, it’s more expensive than the previous second gen iPad Pro and if you thought the iPhone XS Max was expensive, the new iPad breaks the RM8,000 mark for its range-topping model.

As a comparison, last year’s iPad Pro starts from RM2,999 for the 10.5″ 64GB WiFi model and the new iPad Pro is priced from RM3,499 for the 11″ 64GB WiFi version.

Back then, the most expensive model was the 512GB iPad Pro 12.9″ with 4G LTE at RM5,499.

Now you can get the iPad Pro 12.9″ with a massive 1TB of storage and that will cost you RM8,199 for the 4G LTE model.

Below is the official iPad Pro 2018 pricing for Malaysia:

iPad Pro 11

64GB — RM3,499 (WiFi), RM4,149 (LTE)

256GB — RM4,149 (WiFi), RM4,799 (LTE)

512GB — RM4,999 (WiFi), RM5,649 (LTE)

1TB — RM6,699 (WiFi), RM7,349 (LTE)

iPad Pro 12.9″

64GB — RM4,349 (WiFi), RM4,999 (LTE)

256GB — RM4,999 (WiFi), RM5,649 (LTE)

512GB — RM5,849 (WiFi), RM6,499 (LTE)

1TB — RM7,549 (WiFi), RM8,199 (LTE)

If you don’t mind last year’s model, the 10.5″ version is still available from RM2,849 for the 64GB WiFi version and it goes all the way up to RM4,949 for the 512GB 4G LTE variant.

The accessories are priced higher too with the new Pencil costing RM100 more than the first gen version. If you want to type with your iPad, the new Smart Keyboards are about RM70-120 more than the previous model.

However, it is worth pointing out that the new Smart Keyboard Folio provides better protection as it covers both front and back of the iPad Pro.

Accessories Price List

2nd gen Apple Pencil — RM549

11″ Smart Keyboard Folio — RM769

12.9″ Smart Keyboard Folio — RM869

11″ Smart Folio Cover — RM329

12.9″ Smart Folio Cover — RM419

USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter — RM49

So far Apple has yet to provide local availability details but we reckon that it could go on sale soon before the Christmas season. For more details on the new iPad Pro, you can check out our announcement post. — SoyaCincau