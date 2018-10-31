Aaron Aziz reveals he rejected a big-money role to take care of his wife

Aaron Aziz said opportunities could be found anytime. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, October 31 — For Datuk Aaron Aziz, family comes first.

The Evolusi KL Drift and KL Gangster star said he was forced to turn down a lead role in HBO Asia’s drama Grisse due to his wife’s deteriorating health.

“I received a big-money project from HBO for their drama Grisse. They offered me a role as a warrior, something I’ve always wanted to take on in my career.

“But I had to turn it down because my wife’s health was a growing concern. This could be a test to see which I would choose, a successful career or more importantly her health,” the actor told Sinar Harian at the premiere of his latest film called Operasi X.

The 42-year-old added that opportunities could be found but caring about someone you love is priceless.

Aaron would be taking on a role as Assistant Superintendent of Police in this latest film which tells the tale of an experienced policeman who seeks revenge after the death of his friend.

“Among the reasons why I took on this role was because of the chance to work with Datuk Awie, Datuk Yusof Haslam and Nasir Bilal Khan.”

Hefny Sahad, Hairul Azreen, Hairi Safwan, Amerul Affendi and Azzahra Ahmad stars alongside Aaron in this action film.

The film, directed by Sandosh Kesavan, will hit cinemas tomorrow.