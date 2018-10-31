Northern Ireland police probe group in KKK costumes

Members of the Confederate White Knights hold a rally at the Antietam National Battlefield September 7, 2013 near Sharpsburg, Maryland. — AFP pic

BELFAST, Oct 31 — Northern Ireland’s police said yesterday they were investigating as a hate crime reports that a group of nine people dressed in Ku Klux Klan costumes posed outside an Islamic centre.

A picture published on social media showed the group, also carrying crucifixes, close to the Bangladesh Islamic Centre in Newtownards on Saturday and there were reports of them visiting bars in the town.

A pig’s head was left outside the centre in August last year, British media reported.

“We are treating this as a hate crime,” Inspector Richard Murray from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

The group also posed for pictures at a pub in the town with Sharon Mellor, the girlfriend of Tony Martin, leader of the fringe far-right group National Front, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

The newspaper published a picture showing Mellor with someone dressed in a blood-spattered KKK costume, holding a beer.

Mellor told the paper the people were “random strangers”.

“A few blokes were dressed up for Halloween, no idea who they were,” she said.

The paper said Mellor “joked” three years ago about having tried to set fire to the Islamic centre in the town.

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland programme director of the human rights group Amnesty International, said: “The KKK is known as a deeply racist organisation and the appearance of people dressed in its garb will have instilled terror in the small Muslim community in Newtownards.

“Not only must the police find and hold to account those responsible, but government must urgently deliver a much more ambitious strategy to tackle racial prejudice,” he added.

The KKK is a white supremacist group founded in the 19th century after the abolition of slavery in the United States. — AFP