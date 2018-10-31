Italian food guide names best Italian restaurants outside Italy

Italian restaurant guide Gambero Rosso has released their picks of the best Italian restaurants around the world. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 31 ― Italian restaurant guide Gambero Rosso has released their picks of the best, most authentic Italian restaurants outside Italy, from Paris to Toronto, Hong Kong and Sydney.

More than 500 restaurants from 35 countries are included in the online selection of the top Italian restaurants in the world, with a few special mentions.

LuMi in Sydney, Australia, for instance, was named Restaurant of the Year for its Japanese-influenced Italian fine dining cuisine, spearheaded by chef Federico Zanellato.

New York's Song' e Napule was named pizzeria of the year for its thick, airy and soft crust, and use of premium Italian ingredients like San Marzano tomatoes and fresh fior di latte cow's milk cheese imported from Agerola.

And the opening of the year went to Toronto's Don Alfonso 1890 restaurant, the first North American outpost for Don Alfonso 1890 which also has locations in Macau, New Zealand, and Italy's Amalfi Coast. Headed by the Iaccarino family, the fine dining menu is characterized as contemporary Italian, with a heavy emphasis on premium, quality ingredients.

The online guide also features the best Italian restaurants by city.

Here are some of the winners as listed by Fine Dining Lovers:

Pizzeria of the Year: Song' e Napule (New York)

Opening of the Year: Don Alfonso (Toronto)

Chef of the Year: Michele Farnesi (Paris)

Restaurant of the Year: LuMi (Sydney)

Three Forks Awards (The highest rating)

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Hong Kong)

Acquarello (Monaco)

Acquarello (San Francisco)

Aromi (Prague)

Buona Terra (Singapore)

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill (Vancouver)

Don Alfonso 1890 (Toronto)

Era Ora (Copenhagen)

Fiola (Washington)

Grissini (Hong Kong)

Heinz Beck (Tokyo)

Il Gattopardo (New York)

Il Ristorante Luca Fantin Il (Tokyo)

La Scala (Bangkok)

Le George (Paris)

Locanda Locatelli (London)

LuMi (Sydney)

Marea (New York)

Mio (Beijing)

Pelago Ristorante (Chicago)

Rigò (London)

The Artisan by Enoteca Pinchiorri (Dubai)

Three Shrimps

Belotti ― Ristorante e Bottega Belotti (Oakland)

Dilia (Paris)

Giando (Hong Kong)

L'Altro Antiristorante (Copenhagen)

Leonardo (Hanover)

Macellaio RC South Kensington (London)

Osteria del Pettirosso (St.Paul)

Paola's Restaurant (New York)

Passerini (Paris)

Pianeta Terra (Amsterdam)

San Giorgio (Copenhagen)

Sartoria (London)

Solare (San Diego)

Three Slices (Best pizzerias)

'O Munaciello (Miami)

50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo (London)

Al Taglio (Sydney)

Bijou (Paris)

Leggera Pizza Napoletana (St. Paul)

Luigia (Geneva)

Montesacro -Pinseria Enoteca (San Francisco)

Napoli Sta Ca' ― (Tokyo)

Ribalta (New York)

Song' e Napule (New York)

Standard Serious Pizza (Berlin)

Three Bottles (Best Wine list)

121 BC (Hong Kong)

Babbo (New York)

Enoteca Turi (London)

Gallo Nero (Hamburg)

Garibaldi Italian Restaurant & Bar (Singapore)

L'Osteria del Becco (Mexico City)

Terroni Bar Centrale ― Yonge At Price (Toronto)

Trattoria Popolare (Oslo)

Vini Italiani South Kensington (London) ― AFP-Relaxnews