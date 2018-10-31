US general signals bigger troop deployment to Mexico border

Migrants, travelling with a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, wait in a queue to board a bus to transport them to Juchitan from Santiago Niltipec, Mexico, October 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 — The number of active-duty troops the Pentagon is sending to the US border with Mexico will swell beyond the figure of more than 5,000 announced this week, a top general said yesterday.

US authorities on Monday said more than 5,200 troops would head south to bolster border security, in a bid to prevent a caravan of Central American migrants from illegally crossing.

General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, head of the US military’s Northern Command, told Pentagon reporters yesterday that the precise number is currently 5,239 troops — and that the figure would grow.

“What I can confirm is there will be additional force over and above the 5,239. The magnitude of that difference, I don’t have an answer for it now,” he said.

President Donald Trump in recent weeks has repeatedly said more troops are needed to tighten border security, and he has made political capital of the caravan ahead of crucial midterm congressional elections that could see the Democrats regain some degree of power.

In April, Trump ordered up to 4,000 National Guardsmen to head to the border as a different migrant caravan wound its way north. About 2,100 have deployed. — AFP