TI-M: Increase allocation, boost MACC to fight corruption

President of Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) Datuk Akhbar Satar attends the Anti-Corruption Summit 2018 in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 ― The government should increase the allocation provided to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to boost its efforts to fight corruption in the country, said president of Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) Datuk Akhbar Satar.

He said this was because the MACC had resolved many major cases of corruption.

“So, it would not be wrong to provide a bigger budget to strengthen the MACC,” he told Bernama after attending the”Anti-Corruption Summit 2ANTI 018” here today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is scheduled to table Budget 2019 in Parliament this Friday.

On the summit, Akhbar said it was the best platform to work with other countries on a solution to combat corruption.

“We will hold discussions with other countries with low and good Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) to find a solution to the problem of corruption.

Akhbar said last year, Malaysia was at 62nd place out of 180 countries in the CPI compared to 55th place in 2016.

He added that this was the worse ranking for Malaysia since the CPI was started in 1994.

Meanwhile, he also called on the media to do more investigative reporting to expose corruption, saying this was lacking in the country. ― Bernama