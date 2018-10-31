Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Indonesia’s Lion Air to meet Boeing to discuss doomed plane

Published 40 minutes ago on 31 October 2018

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspects the recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 30, 2018. — Reuters pic
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspects the recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 31 — Indonesia’s Lion Air said yesterday it would meet a team from US plane maker Boeing Co today to discuss the fate of its 737 MAX 8 plane that crashed into the sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta airport.

“We have many questions for them ... This was a new plane,” Lion Air director Daniel Putut told reporters at a police hospital where doctors were identifying victim from Monday’s crash.

Lion Air, one of Boeing’s largest customers globally, announced in April a firm order to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 narrowbody jets with a list price of US$6.24 billion (RM 26.10 billion).

Putut said the next delivery of the 737 MAX aircraft would have to undergo “an evaluation process” following the crash. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World