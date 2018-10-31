Singapore seizes RM772,936 worth of drugs from Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint

Bundles of cannabis, heroin and ‘Ice’ seized at the Woodlands Checkpoint on October 29, 2018. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 — A 37-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested for suspected importation of drugs while trying to enter Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that at about 1.55pm on Monday afternoon, ICA officers stopped the car driven by the suspect for a check, during which they found several black bundles in the car’s back compartment.

Further checks by both ICA and CNB officers found drugs hidden in different parts of the car, including the aircon vents, seat covers, and rear seat backrests.

In all, the officers uncovered 2.95kg of cannabis, 2.38kg of heroin and 546g of methamphetamine, widely known as “Ice”, worth a total of about S$256,000. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

The amount of cannabis found is enough to feed the addictions of 421 abusers for a week, the statement said, while the amount of heroin could sustain 1,133 abusers for a week, and the “Ice”, about 312 abusers for a week.

“Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security,” the authorities said.

“The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands.” ― TODAY