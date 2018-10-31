Hungarian camerawoman acquitted in migrant skirmish

A migrant runs with a child before tripping on TV camerawoman Petra Laszlo (left) and falling in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

BUDAPEST, Oct 31 — A Hungarian television camerawoman who made headlines in 2015 after tripping and kicking migrants fleeing police was acquitted yesterday by the country’s Supreme Court.

“The video reporter was acquitted owing to the lack of a violation,” a court statement said, after judges ruled that Petra Laszlo had not been correctly charged by lower courts.

Laszlo made headlines in September 2015 when she tripped a man who was sprinting with a child in his arms, and kicked another running child near the town of Roszke, close to the border with Serbia.

Europe was in the midst of a wave of migration during which a large group had broken through a Hungarian police line.

The Supreme Court considered the context of “an assault by several hundred migrants fleeing a police intervention”.

It deemed that Laszlo’s act, “while morally incorrect and illicit, was a disruption, not vandalism”.

That was the charge brought against her in lower courts, for which she was sentenced in January 2017 to three years probation.

The camerawoman, who was fired over her actions, had been working for N1TV, an internet-based television station close to Hungary’s far-right Jobbik party

“I turned and saw several hundred people charging toward me, it was quite incredibly frightening,” she said.

The Syrian father that she tripped and his son obtained asylum in Spain, where the father landed a job with a football coaching school and his son ran with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo onto the pitch in Madrid before a match. — AFP