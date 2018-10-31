Sia, Diplo and Labrinth tease new single ‘Mountains’

Australian singer Sia is one-third of the superground LSD. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 31 — LSD, a supergroup made up of Australian singer Sia, US DJ/producer Diplo and British musician Labrinth, has revealed that a new single called Mountains is set to drop tomorrow.

The group released their first track, Genius, back in May, and their most recent song, Thunderclouds, has been out since August.

They are teasing the arrival of Mountains with an animated clip true to their psychedelic pop aesthetic, accompanied by a snippet of the song.

The full track will follow on Thursday, November 1. — AFP-Relaxnews