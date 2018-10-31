Vaseline hits the road, with a helping hand from Kate Walsh

Vaseline's Clinical Care line. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 31 — Vaseline is heading out on a tour of the US in the name of softer skin.

The Unilever-owned skincare giant has announced a multi-city “Save Your Skin” tour, which aims to highlight the importance of moisturising year-round as the colder season approaches.

Taking in cities across the nation with extreme weather conditions, poor sleep habits and stressful climates, the tour will offer professional advice from estheticians about specific skin concerns, and offer visitors the chance to have the moisture levels of their skin tested.

It will kick off in New York City, featuring Grey’s Anatomy and 13 Reasons Why star Kate Walsh as a guest, before heading to Chicago.

Further cities will be announced in 2019.

The tour also marks the launch of the brand’s new ‘Clinical Care’ line, a breakthrough series of dermatologist-tested hypoallergenic body products designed for use on hard-to-heal skin, which it promises to improve in five days, via a unique “Barrier Repair Complex.”

“At Vaseline, we’re always striving to create the absolute best for our consumers, who aren’t looking for short cuts when it comes to their skin health,” said Dawn Hedgepeth, General Manager/Vice President of Hand & Body Lotion at Unilever.

“We’re truly thrilled to introduce Clinical CareTM and its deep healing powers to help people with all types of dry skin needs.”

Vaseline isn’t the only beauty brand turning roadtrips into promotional opportunities: earlier this year, the prestige French label L’Occitane en Provence unveiled its first-ever ‘L’Occi Truck,’ a retail store on wheels that brought the spirit of Provence to beauty fans across North America back in the spring.

For more information about the Vaseline tour, see the hashtag #SaveMySkin on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. — AFP-Relaxnews