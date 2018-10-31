New live footage of Amy Winehouse shared before documentary release

British singer Amy Winehouse performs in 2007 at the Eurockeennes Music Festival in Belfort, France. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 31 — Ahead of the release of Back to Black, new performance footage of Amy Winehouse has been shared online in which she performs an intimate private gig just ahead of her Grammy wins for the titular album.

The documentary is said to tell “the real story” behind the making of the British star’s final album, featuring previously unseen footage of Winehouse along with new interviews with producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, plus musicians who worked with her on the album.

Also included is a recording of An Intimate Evening in London, a full private show the singer performed in February 2008 for family and friends on the evening she won five Grammy Awards.

Footage of that show, in which the star performs Love is a Losing Game, is revealed in the newly released clip.

Back to Black will be released digitally and on DVD and Blu-Ray on November 2 and is available now to pre-order. — AFP-Relaxnews