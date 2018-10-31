New Hello Kitty-themed trains to shuttle guests bound for theme park

The new Hello Kitty train. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Oct 31 — A Hello Kitty-themed train, dressed in the cat’s signature bubble gum pink colour, is getting ready to make its maiden trip for guests traveling from Shinjuku to Hello Kitty Land Tokyo.

Set to launch November 1 to coincide with the feline character’s birthday, the train is emblazoned with happy rainbows, flowers and Sanrio characters.

One in 10 cars from the Japanese rail line Keio will be painted in the colors and characters of Hello Kitty.

After the 30-minute train ride, guests bound for the Hello Kitty indoor theme park disembark at Tama Centre Station, which also recreates the world of Sanrio.

Meanwhile, the Hello Kitty theme park, also known as Sanrio Puroland, will launch a special holiday event themed after a “White Christmas” that will include illuminations and a Christmas musical from November 9 to December 25.

It’s been a busy year for Hello Kitty.

This past summer, West Japan Railway Co also redecorated its shinkansen or bullet train traveling between Osaka and Fukuoka in the colors and characters of Hello Kitty. — AFP-Relaxnews