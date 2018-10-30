Derby boss Lampard eyes ‘special’ return to Chelsea

Derby’s Frank Lampard is relishing his first return to Chelsea as a manager in the League Cup match. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 30 — Derby boss Frank Lampard is relishing his first return to Chelsea as a manager in the League Cup tomorrow after dumping Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United out in the previous round.

Lampard is considered to be one of Chelsea’s best-ever players after scoring a club-record 211 goals and winning 11 major trophies between 2001 and 2014, including the Champions League in 2012 and three Premier League titles.

“It’s a special draw for me to be able to go back and see people behind the scenes and 40,000-plus friends in the stadium,” said the 40-year-old ahead of the fourth-round clash at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m more emotional as I have gotten older, I think. These things catch you. Because you realise, in my life, how important Chelsea was and what I owe for that in terms of thanks.”

Lampard is enjoying life at Derby, who are sixth in the second-tier Championship, just four points off top spot.

“This (Derby) is my working home now and I have a great affiliation with this club already. I’m working hard to try to do something good here, and I love it here.

“But I can’t forget 13 years of my career. It was a very special time for me, I was lucky to be part of such a strong era at the club. So it will be a very special night for me to be back there and to feel that atmosphere once again.”

Derby head into the contest having made it through the previous round with a shock triumph on penalties against United, managed by Mourinho, Lampard’s former boss at Chelsea. — AFP