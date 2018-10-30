PKR: No cover-up of wrongdoings even if Umno MPs join Pakatan

Fahmi assured that the entry of Umno MPs into the Pakatan fold will not result in a cover-up of previous misdeeds. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The entry of Umno MPs into Pakatan Harapan cannot be an excuse to cover up any wrongdoings allegedly committed in the past by these new recruits, PKR said today.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said that his party political bureau discussed the matter tonight, and will raise it during the PH presidential council meeting this Saturday.

“The Keadilan political bureau is aware that Malaysians have made a clear decision during GE14, which is to uphold the Reform agenda and reject corruption, abuse of power and kleptocracy practiced by the previous regime,” he said in a statement tonight.

The Lembah Pantai MP also said he understood that there are concerns that the entry of these MPs may be used as an excuse to cover up investigations into wrongdoings, corruption and the issuance of contracts during the BN administration.

“The Keadilan political bureau stresses that the entry into Pakatan Harapan cannot be made as an excuse to shut down investigations or cases against any party,” he added.

On Saturday, PPBM Supreme Council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin revealed that as many as 40 Umno MPs had met with party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with the intention of crossing over to PH.