Home minister says will leave it to cops to probe MP accused of molesting teen

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he is leaving it to the police to investigate the case where a Member of Parliament is alleged to have molested an under-aged girl.

“Yes, I received a report on the case from the Inspector-General of Police. Let the police investigate,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

The MP in question was quizzed by police at the Federal Police headquarters today.

Commenting on reports that Umno has been issued a show-cause letter by the Registrar of Societies which could lead to its de-registration, Muhyiddin said he was leaving the matter fully in the hands of the RoS.

“I am not sure whether the show-cause letter was issued to dissolve Umno or for an administrative issue because the RoS is responsible for how organisations registered with it are run.

“Each year it has to obtain information on how a party or organisation is managed and if there are irregularities, it is up to RoS to act,” he said.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president drew attention to the fact that RoS had once issued a temporary dissolution order to Bersatu because the party did not submit the required documents. — Bernama