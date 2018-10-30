Top chefs around the world help Michelin celebrate Instagram milestone

Michelin has passed the one-million-followers mark on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram/michelinguide

NEW YORK, Oct 30 — Michelin has reached a social media milestone, passing the one-million mark on Instagram.

To celebrate its one million followers, the culinary bible of haute gastronomy has tapped chefs from its illustrious and exclusive starred club to share their favourite meals and create commemorative dishes for the occasion.

From restaurants like The French Laundry, Maison Pic and Guy Savoy, here’s a look at how some of the world’s best chefs are paying homage to the venerable red guide:

— AFP-Relaxnews