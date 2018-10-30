Top chefs around the world help Michelin celebrate Instagram milestone

NEW YORK, Oct 30 — Michelin has reached a social media milestone, passing the one-million mark on Instagram.
To celebrate its one million followers, the culinary bible of haute gastronomy has tapped chefs from its illustrious and exclusive starred club to share their favourite meals and create commemorative dishes for the occasion.
From restaurants like The French Laundry, Maison Pic and Guy Savoy, here’s a look at how some of the world’s best chefs are paying homage to the venerable red guide:
Chef @christophe_bacquie from @hotelducastellet celebrating 1 million followers with this amazing Modern Retake on Aioli
Today we celebrate 1 Million food lovers on our account. A big thank you to chef @annesophiepic, the godmother of the 2018 French starred chefs, for her support and this amazing dessert, now available in its apple version! Wild blueberries deconstructed tarte, blueberry compote, sorbet and pickles, smoky vanilla and green Chartreuse cream, home-grown mint.
We continue celebrating with this amazing dessert by Head Pastry Chef of restaurant @guysavoy, @matthieucarlin. « Morello cherry chocolate, under @monnaiedeparis, in hommage to the MICHELIN guide. On the top of 3 morello cherry jelly MICHELIN stars, crispy opalines are hiding a dark chocolate mousse, a morello cherry sorbet and a fleur de sel biscuit, soon to be revealed by a warm chocolate cromesqui » Thank you to the whole team!
Cured char fillet with cucumber, trout roe, and creme fraiche. - @stefan_stiller_taian_table - Photo credit: @kristainlondon
Thank you The French Laundry (@_tfl_), Executive Pastry Chef Elwyn Boyles and Chef @chefthomaskeller for this gorgeous dessert celebrating our campaign! Crystallized Strawberry Stars | Last of the season strawberries from The French Laundry Culinary Garden, Milk Genoise and Candied Hibiscus
Today we celebrate with chef @musketmatt from @musketroom - Thank you so much, we love it! Pavlova | strawberry | passion fruit | whipped cream • White stone blue cheese mousse | Concord grape | onion • Ora Salmon | nasturtium | apple • Photo credit: @nk_le
Amazing roasted blue lobster with grilled chestnuts for celebration with Chef @ericfrechon from @LeBristol! Thank you chef. Photo credit: @benoit_linero
— AFP-Relaxnews