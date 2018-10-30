Malay Mail

Top chefs around the world help Michelin celebrate Instagram milestone

Published 47 minutes ago on 30 October 2018

Michelin has passed the one-million-followers mark on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram/michelinguide
NEW YORK, Oct 30 — Michelin has reached a social media milestone, passing the one-million mark on Instagram.

To celebrate its one million followers, the culinary bible of haute gastronomy has tapped chefs from its illustrious and exclusive starred club to share their favourite meals and create commemorative dishes for the occasion.

From restaurants like The French Laundry, Maison Pic and Guy Savoy, here’s a look at how some of the world’s best chefs are paying homage to the venerable red guide:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today we celebrate 1 Million food lovers on our account 😋 ⠀ A big thank you to chef @annesophiepic, the godmother of the 2018 French starred chefs, for her support and this amazing dessert, now available in its apple version! 🍎⠀ Wild blueberries deconstructed tarte, blueberry compote, sorbet and pickles, smoky vanilla and green Chartreuse cream, home-grown mint. ⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #1MFoodLovers #MICHELINGuide #MICHELiNguideFR #michelinguidefood #michelinstar #France #milestone #1million #celebration #maisonpic #annesophiepic #ladamedepic #picoftheday #blueberry #berries #fruit #sorbet #vanilla #chartreuse #mint #dessert #sweet #finedining #tasty #gourmet #foodie #foodram #foodphotography

A post shared by MICHELIN guide (official) (@michelinguide) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We continue celebrating #1MFOODLOVERS with this amazing dessert by Head Pastry Chef of restaurant @guysavoy, @matthieucarlin . « Morello cherry chocolate, under @monnaiedeparis, in hommage to the MICHELIN guide. On the top of 3 morello cherry jelly MICHELIN stars, crispy opalines are hiding a dark chocolate mousse, a morello cherry sorbet and a fleur de sel biscuit, soon to be revealed by a warm chocolate cromesqui » 😍Thank you to the whole team! . . #MICHELINguide #GuySavoy #restaurantGuySavoy #MonnaiedeParis #MICHELINguidefood #MICHELINguideFR #MICHELINstars #threestars #pastry #dessert #amazingdessert #morellocherry #MICHELINstar #celebration #foodgram #gourmet

A post shared by MICHELIN guide (official) (@michelinguide) on

— AFP-Relaxnews

