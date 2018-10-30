Johor MB welcomes proposal to standardise Shariah laws

Osman said the Johor state government does not have an issue with implementing a standardised set of Shariah laws if it was properly detailed. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — The Johor state government supports the recommendations made by the federal government to streamline Shariah laws nationwide, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.



He said the move could better facilitate Shariah law proceedings in the country.



"Shariah laws in every state are different and if the religious minister's approach wants to make the laws standardised, then it's good.



"In my view, if the application of Shariah laws is the same and consistent in all states, it can help facilitate Syariah proceedings,” said Osman after attending a Johor Community Development Department (Kemas) event at the Taman Bukit Indah community hall here.



Osman said the Johor state government does not have an issue with implementing a standardised set of Shariah laws if it was properly detailed.



Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa told Parliament that efforts are ongoing to streamline Shariah laws nationwide.



He said a study was being conducted on the need to amend Shariah laws that were being enforced in the respective states to ensure they were still relevant without setting aside Islamic laws and the principles of justice.