Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Dele Alli signs new Spurs deal

Published 21 minutes ago on 30 October 2018

Tottenham’s Dele Alli reacts after scoring the winning penalty during the shootout of their Carabao Cup Third Round match against Watford in Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Britain, September 26, 2018. — Reuters pic
Tottenham’s Dele Alli reacts after scoring the winning penalty during the shootout of their Carabao Cup Third Round match against Watford in Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Britain, September 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 30 — England midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at Tottenham until 2024, the Premier League club announced today.

The 22-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 and has scored 48 goals in 153 competitive appearances for the club.

He joins Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks in signing long-term deals at the club in recent months.

“We are delighted to announce that Dele Alli has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2024,” Spurs said on their website.

“The midfielder joined us as a teenager from boyhood club MK Dons in 2015 and immediately set about making an impact in the Premier League, being named PFA Young Player of the Year and earning a spot in the PFA Team of the Year in each of his first two seasons with us.”

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League following yesterday’s 1-0 home defeat against leaders Manchester City. — AFP

Related Articles

In Sports