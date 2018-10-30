London and Paris team up to ‘end vacation procrastination’ among US millennials

The cities of London and Paris have teamed up to try and attract US millennials. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 30 — London and Paris have set aside their friendly rivalry to team up and launch a tourism campaign aimed at drawing more US millennials to the capital cities.

The tri-level partnership between the tourism offices of London and Paris and the Eurostar launches today, and will target the coveted millennial market — a demographic which research suggests is more vacation deprived than any other generation.

Findings from a YouGov poll of 1,224 US adults found that more millennials — ironically the FOMO generation — are putting off vacations (43 per cent) than Gen Xers and baby boomers.

The #LondonParisNow pitch? To “end the US millennial vacation procrastination.”

“Let’s keep things simple: two incredible cities, two different cultures, a little more than two hours apart by Eurostar. If you’re someone who wants to get the most out of life, why pass up the opportunity to experience London and Paris in one go?” said Pierre Schapira, Chairman of the Paris Tourist Office in a statement.

While 72 per cent of respondents expressed a desire to visit both cities, the YouGov poll also found that only 8 per cent of Americans have visited both European capitals.

To inspire the young, tech-savvy, mobile generation, the promotional website features categories like “Insta-worthy icons,” “Braggable hidden gems” and “Adventurous activities.”

A travel contest will also reward a winner and their travel companion with a return trip to London or Paris, two nights’ stay in both cities, tickets to see shows like Les Miserables in London and a Paris cabaret at Crazy Horse.

Contest closes December 31, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews