Injured Varane out for up to a month, says report

Real Madrid’s defender Raphael Varane (right) fouls Barcelona’s forward Luis Suarez during the Spanish league match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, October 28, 2018. — AFP pic

MADRID, Oct 30 — Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is set to miss up to a month with a leg injury, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

The 25-year old left the field after 45 minutes in the club's 5-1 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

"He's been diagnosed with a groin injury to his right leg," Real said in a statement without noting how long the French international would be out for.

AS said he would be sidelined for up to a month, meaning he could miss France's games in November against the Netherlands and possible Uruguay.

He will also miss Real's fixtures against Melilla in the Spanish Cup on Wednesday, Saturday's league match against Valladolid, and the midweek trip to Victoria Plzen in the Champions League. He will also be out for the following weekend league match against Vigo.

Real also announced an injury to striker Mariano Diaz with AS reporting he will be out for 10 days.

The injuries come as a blow to Real's interim head coach Santiago Solari, who was appointed today following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

Without Varane the Argentinian lacks a multitude of options and is likely to choose a centre-back partnership of Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandez.

Champions League holders Real need to regain some confidence after losing five of their last seven games, a run of poor results that led to the sacking of Lopetegui, just four and a half months into his tenure. — AFP