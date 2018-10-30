Putrajaya wants Petronas clarification over gas delivery price hike

A screenshot of the listing which details revised prices for Petronas’ gas delivery service.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Putrajaya is demanding an explanation from Petronas after a photo listing increased prices for its gas delivery service went viral today.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Malay Mail that while gas prices remain the same, Putrajaya is concerned about the steep increase in delivery charges, as shown in the photo.

“Yes, it is confirmed true. The price of gas remains. It’s just the delivery cost which increased a lot. The ministry is getting an explanation from Petronas,” the source said when contacted.

Malay Mail was made to understand that the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry would be issuing a statement explaining the issue tomorrow.

Earlier today, an image showing the revised prices for gas cylinders and its delivery charges, at RM31 for 12kg and RM35 for 14kg, went viral, with social media users lamenting the hike.

The photo showed what looked like an official notice from Petronas to its home delivery gas distributors.

The current pricing on Petronas’ Home Delivery Gas (GPHD) website however lists RM25.80 for a 12kg cylinder and RM29.80 for a 14kg cylinder for the central region, while the southern eastern and northern regions pricing for the two respective cylinders are RM25.20 and RM29.