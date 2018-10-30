Minister: With UUCA gone, campus elections open to political parties

Education Minister Maszlee Malik is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 18, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Political parties will be able to establish their own clubs in universities and take part in campus elections after the abolishment of the University and University Colleges Act (UUCA), said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Maszlee, who was addressing the Dewan Rakyat, said that this was the norm in developed countries where political organisations such as the Labour Party had presence in campuses in the forms of clubs, unlike in Malaysia where parties are represented by proxy clubs.

"Before this, we have Aspirasi and Wawasan but with the changes in UUCA, what will happen is that there will be a Barisan Nasional (BN) Club in public universities. You will see Pakatan Harapan Club, PBB Club and other clubs established — as can be found in developed countries.

"If we look at developed nations, there are political party branches at the campus level. This will be in line with lowering the voting age to 18 that we will propose. If we have lowered the voting age to 18, students are free to join politics and put themselves up as candidates,” he said.

"If they can vote, why should we stop them from practicing politics in campus?" Maszlee asked, in response to Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who had said that campus elections were nothing new.

Two public universities that will not be significantly impacted by the UUCA's abolishment, in terms of campus elections, are the International Islamic University and Universiti Teknologi Mara.

Maszlee said these two universities will only need slight tweaks to their current regulations.