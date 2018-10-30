Repatriation of stranded Syrian will take two months, says Immigration D-G

Hassan, 36, was detained by the police after being found in a prohibited area of klia2 and he was remanded for 14 days. ― Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The repatriation process for Syrian citizen Hassan Al Kontar, who had been staying at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) since March and was detained by police on Oct 1, is expected to be completed in two months.

Without revealing which country Hassan would be going to, Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said talks were going on between the embassies of both countries.

“We have discussed with the embassy willing to take him (Hassan) and this is not a deportation but a repatriation process.

“The country has agreed to take him and they have to go through several processes in terms of facilitating his entry into the country,” he told reporters on the sidelines at the Anti Corruption Summit 2018 here today.

Hassan, 36, was detained by the police after being found in a prohibited area of klia2 and he was remanded for 14 days.

On Oct 4, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said Hassan would be deported to his home country soon.

Mohd Azis was reported as saying the move had to be taken after Hassan rejected offers to live in several Asean countries willing to accept him as he only wanted to live in Canada which stipulated that he could only enter the country two years from now.

Meanwhile, Mustafar said various programmes such as mind transformation courses have been implemented to equip immigration personnel with high standard of integrity.

“We will not compromise with those involved in corruption ... do not get caught in corruption,” he said.

In another development, he said between January and October this year, 1,102 employers have been detained for allegedly harbouring illegal immigrants. — Bernama