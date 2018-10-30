We know where Jho Low is, says Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks at the National Registration Department in Putrajaya October 25, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Home Ministry has obtained information on the latest whereabouts of Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, its minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

The ministry will now seek to get the cooperation of the country where he is to get him to be brought back here.

“Several days ago, I obtained information on where he is...(we are looking at) ways to get the cooperation of certain parties in the country where he is. It is said that he is moving from place to place in order to avoid detection,” he said.

Muhyiddin added that the ministry will not stop its efforts until Jho Low is brought back to the country and taken to court in order to resolve the 1MDB issue.

He said this when winding-up the debate on the 11th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today.

On Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s offer to help the government find and bring back Jho Low, Muhyiddin said the Sembrong MP had not informed the government of it.

“I did not know the Yang Berhormat Sembrong is looking for Jho Low, he said he knows the Chinese leaders. He has not contacted us at Putrajaya. I have also asked the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) if the YB Sembrong has informed him, he said no, so it may just be his (Hishammuddin)’s thoughts,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the ministry was looking at various sources and organisations in the effort to track down Jho Low.

Separately, Muhyiddin said the Home Ministry had received feedback from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on the proposal to abolish or amend the Sedition Act 1948, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, and the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and will table them to the Cabinet soon to get the government’s decision on the matter.

“The government also gives the assurance that any amendments or abolition of the laws will safeguard the basic rights of the people without any negative implications on security and public order as well as the harmony of all races in the country,” he said.

Replying to a question from Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) on whether these acts will be abolished or amended at the current session, Muhyiddin said he was not sure about that because discussions with the stakeholders would take a long time.

Responding to a comment made by Ramkarpal Singh that action should be taken on the allegations made by businessman J. Deepak concerning the involvement of Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in the Altantuya murder case, Muhyiddin said he will take note of the revelation.

“For us at the ministry, if this is new evidence or information which has some basis, we will take action. We may call Deepak in to make an actual statement,” he said. — Bernama