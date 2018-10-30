Sabah to go green with black soldier fly project

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 30 — Sabah may soon implement a black soldier fly project to produce organic fertilisers for local farmers while helping to solve food wastes more effectively, said State Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Junz Wong.

For a start, a pilot project will be initiated in Kundasang in the district of Ranau to help farmers there go green, organic and healthy, he said.

“Bioconversion by larvae is one of the most promising processes to deal with the wastes. Bio-organic wastes will be fed to hungry larvae which will consume 5,000 times of their body weight from the moment they are inoculated into the wastes,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said such an initiative was important as today’s world was overloaded with wastes that not many people can handle, such as bio-organic wastes from households, wet markets, food outlets, restaurants, animal farms and many other sources of waste contributors.

“The current common form of treatment (of bio-organic wastes) is a small portion fed to animals and the rest for landfills throughout many parts of the world, including Sabah.

“We have been looking at various methodologies to deal with these wastes which will decompose and discharge tonnes of leachate into our water aquifers besides emitting greenhouse gases like hydrogen sulphide, methane and carbon dioxide, thus contributing to climate change,” said Wong who recently visited a black soldier fly farm of PT Maggot Indonesia Lestari in Bogor.

He said his ministry was also looking into biogas production via anaerobic digestion producing methane for power generation, another option through the black soldier fly project.

Wong said bio-composting of bio-organic waste also looked promising but the final product offtake is not encouraging, rendering a high cost for the government. — Bernama