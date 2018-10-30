Solari takes first training session at Real Madrid

Real Madrid interim coach Santiago Solari and Gareth Bale during training at Ciudad Real Madrid, Valdebebas, Madrid, October 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Oct 30 — Santiago Solari took charge of his first training session as interim Real Madrid coach today.

The Argentinian, a former midfielder with the Spanish Liga giants, has replaced Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked following Real’s 5-1 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

According to Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) rules, Solari’s temporary tenure with the Champions League holders can last no more than 14 days, after which the club must decide to appoint him permanently or find another coach to replace Lopetegui.

Solari’s first game in charge will be a last 16 Spanish Cup tie against third division club Melilla today. — AFP