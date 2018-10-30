Muhyiddin: Police might summon Deepak for questioning over Altantuya's murder

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The police might haul up businessman Deepak Jaikishan for questioning in relation to a video in which the latter alleged former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to have been involved in the murder of Mongolian model, Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said his ministry will take action if there is new evidence or information from the video.

"I've watched the viral video on the Altantuya issue and the new statements made by Deepak tying the case to Pekan (Najib) and his wife.

"At the ministry's level, we will take action if there is new evidence or information which has a basis in truth. We might call Deepak in first to give an open statement or a statutory declaration, I don't know (yet),” he said today during his winding up speech on the Midterm Review of the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11).

He gave affirmation that the police will investigate and take action against those named in Deepak's statement.

Muhyiddin was responding to questions raised by Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh yesterday who wanted the cops to bring in Rosmah and Najib for further questioning.

The video in question has since been deleted.