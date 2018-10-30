Why would I join Umno? Mukhriz asks Nazri

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz is pictured in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir today laughed off an invitation to join Umno.

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz made the offer earlier today.

Mukhriz scoffed at the idea, saying such an invitation did not make sense at all.

“Why would I want to worry about my future? I think he (Nazri) should be the one worried for his future?

“I am a Mentri Besar now and part of the federal government, why would I want to join the Opposition?” he replied when asked by reporters in Parliament today.

Nazri had earlier said he had never thought of leaving Umno for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The Padang Rengas MP then said he wanted to offer both Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Mukhriz the chance to return to Umno

“The invitation is given to Mukhriz because only Umno would be able to provide ‘security’ to his future.

“There is no future in PPBM if the only two leaders in the party, Mahathir and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin steps down,” Nazri quoted as saying.

The Jerlun MP added that the majority of Malaysians do not support Umno anymore so it was pointless for him to switch sides.

Asked about Umno MPs joining PPBM, Mukhriz reiterated that the party did not want everyone to join and there was a filtering process to screen members.

“As for Tok Pa, it is a given that he is someone who anyone would welcome with open arms,” he said in reference to Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who joined PPBM last Friday.

Mustapa, who is also Air Lanas assemblyman and former Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, quit Umno on September 18 after being a member for 40 years.

He also said there was no agenda by PPBM to accept Umno MPs as there were no stipulated laws preventing MPs from switching their political parties.

“If someone is interested in making a switch, we allow them and usually do not reject their application.

“However they must fulfill certain criteria before it can be considered,” he said.

Mukhriz also asserted that none of the top Umno leaders will be considered as PPBM members.

This comes after PPBM Supreme Council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin claimed last week that 40 MPs from Umno wanted to jump ship and join PPBM.