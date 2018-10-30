Singapore High Commission: Delayed leaders’ retreat due to Malaysia scheduling constraints

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong walks with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad prior to their private meeting in Putrajaya May 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The High Commission of Singapore in Kuala Lumpur has delivered a letter today to news portal Malaysiakini, clarifying the latter’s report on the postponed 9th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat.

The commission said it was “puzzled” with the report which claimed Singapore’s Foreign Ministry “appeared to have unilaterally announced the decision to postpone the meeting”.

“Singapore had initially agreed to Malaysia’s proposal to hold the Retreat in late-November 2018,” said the letter sighted by Malay Mail.

“However, on 23 October 2018, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed us of the postponement of the Retreat due to scheduling constraints on the Malaysian side.”

It said it looks forward to Malaysia hosting the event at a mutually convenient date.

Malaysiakini had reported Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as saying this morning he was unaware that the event had been postponed.