Azmin admits PKR election committee’s performance below par

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — PKR deputy president hopeful Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today admitted the party’s Central Election Committee’s (JPP) performance was less than satisfactory in the party polls.

“Yes, I agree with you, and complaints are still coming in,” he responded when asked if indeed the JPP were not doing a good job so far.

“Look at what happened in Selangor, votes were missing,” he said.

Azmin said at least 1,100 votes were classified as 'missing' in the Ampang division polls, with at least 800 votes said to have vanished from his own division in Gombak.

“You just imagine if these votes are counted, in an open manner, certainly my margin is much bigger than what I secured at present.

“But let them (JPP) decide and investigate,” he said.

The ongoing PKR poll has been riddled with allegations of money politics and sabotage, with at least two arrested by police.

He was then asked if more trouble is expected during polling in Sabah and Sarawak, to which Azmin replied it was something he hope would not take place.

“I hope the process will be very transparent, and that the voters will come out and vote peacefully.

“But the JPP must ensure that all the facilities must be provided to ensure a smooth process of elections,” he stressed.

Azmin also expressed confidence in retaining the deputy presidential post, saying he believed in the wisdom of his fellow party members.

“I believe in the wisdom of my party members; they have been struggling for the last two decades.

“They have seen me in action and I believe they will continue to support my leadership to strengthen the party in the future,” he said.