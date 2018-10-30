Hishammuddin denies offering to help bring Jho Low back to avoid being investigated

Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Sembrong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has denied that his efforts in helping the government to look for and bring back Low Taek Jho or Jho Low was to avoid from being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The former Defence Minister said if it was true that he had committed any offence regarding corruption, the MACC would certainly carry out an investigation and charge him.

“What has the MACC got against me? I did not commit any corrupt practice, if there are charges, the MACC has not called me until today for investigation.

“I am not involved in this matter (corruption), if people say I am afraid of the MACC, let the MACC itself expose (the corruption case),” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, today.

Hishammuddin was asked on the talks that his effort to assist Putrajaya in tracking down Jho Low was aimed at avoiding any investigation by the MACC on him.

Meanwhile, he also denied that he was among the 40 names of Umno Members of Parliament who were said to be crossing over to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“I have stated several times that I will not leave the party... there is an English saying that ‘action speaks louder than words’, so my action today is that I never left the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the tabling of Budget 2019 on Friday, he hoped that the Defence Ministry under the new government could continue with the aspect of sensitivity and welfare shown by the previous government. — Bernama