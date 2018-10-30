Nurul Izzah: Proposed new law on sexual harassment will be fair to all

Nurul Izzah Anwar speaks during a forum on sexual harassment at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

CHERAS, Oct 30 — A new Bill being mulled by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry for sexual harassment cases will ensure that false accusations do not happen, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar said today.

She said the Bill will not only focus on protecting victims of sexual harassment who step forward, but also ensure justice for the accused.

“The law will give due diligence and process to the accused, that goes without saying,” Nurul Izzah said at a forum organised by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia on sexual harassment here.

She said she had met with several women rights groups, including the Joint Action Group and Women’s Aid Organisation, who informed her that they had submitted a draft of the Bill to the ministry.

“The groups are also conducting an Impact Assessment study on the Bill, which is scheduled to be completed by January next year.

“On my part I will discuss the matter with different legal stakeholders and then submit my own suggestions to the ministry as well,” Nurul Izzah said.

Once the Bill has been properly formulated by the ministry, it would then be up to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to see it through.

“I think it is important at the end of the day for (Law Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office) Datuk VK Liew, among others, to be a part of the process.

“Another issue is the approval in Parliament. As indicated by the backlash against the proposal to abolish the death penalty, this Bill will require a lot of awareness and support from the ground,” she said.