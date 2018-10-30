Bukit Kukus landslide: Cops record statements of 40 people

A general view of the construction site where the landslide occurred at Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 30 — Police have recorded the statements of over 40 people in relation to the Bukit Kukus landslide.

Penang Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan said they will be calling a few more witnesses to have their statements recorded.

“We may be calling some of those whose statement were recorded earlier to come back to give further information into the incident,” he said in a brief statement today.

A task force had been formed on October 19 to investigate the landslide for criminal negligence.

The task force will look at the parties responsible for the incident in terms of safety at the construction site.

The landslide at the Bukit Kukus paired road construction site killed nine workers an injured four others.

The Penang state government has also set up a special committee to investigate the cause of the incident.

Other agencies such as the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) are also conducting their respective investigations into the incident.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP), which is the project owner, has also launched an internal inquiry into the incident.

The incident is the second fatal landslide in Penang within a year after a Tanjung Bungah landslide at a housing project killed 11 workers on October 21 last year.