MyPPP lodges report with MACC over alleged funneling of funds

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 30 — The MyPPP Supreme Council today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on a claim by former party president Tan Sri M. Kayveas that RM36 million was channelled to six members in the party.

Its spokesman, Datuk Dr Loga Bala Mohan said the report was lodged to facilitate investigation by the commission.

“The myPPP Supreme Council seeks intervention of the authorities to uncover the purported delivery of such monies and the identity of the six persons involved,” he told reporters after lodging the report here today.

Kayveas was expelled from the party and Datuk Seri Maglin D'Çruz was appointed as the party president during the party's 64th annual general meeting (AGM) which was held on May 26. — Bernama