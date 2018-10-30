Malaysia’s early tsunami warning system adequate, Parliament told

Pedestrians use umbrellas to shelter from heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2015. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The tsunami early warning system deploying tide gauges, beach cameras and siren system is sufficient to provide early warning to the people in the event of a tsunami.

Deputy Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis said there are 77 seismometers, 53 sirens, 17 tide gauges and 15 beach cameras throughout the country.

“The weather focus in Malaysia is quite difficult to predict as we are in the tropical region where weather movement is short and always moving.

“So far the weather forecast stations and our tsunami warning system are adequate,” she said during oral question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Jugah [email protected] (PH-Lubok Antu) who wanted to know whether the government has plans to expand the tsunami warning system in the country.

Replying to Jugah's original question on the government's consideration to replace tsunami detection buoys that had gone missing in South China Sea, Isnaraissah Munirah said the government had taken the alternative to instal tide gauge in Pulau Layang-Layang in Sabah which has the same function as a tsunami buoy.

“Tide gauge provides data every minute and functions as effectively as a tsunami buoy,” she said. — Bernama