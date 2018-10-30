At least 100,000 marital and intimate partner rapes already, women’s group tells deputy minister

WAO vice president Meera Samanther said that no religion justified non-consensual sexual intercourse. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) insisted today that marital rape should be criminalised, saying that around 100,000 women in Malaysia have been sexually assaulted by their intimate partners.

The women’s rights group based the figure on a 2014 Universiti Sains Malaysia study that estimated that nine per cent of "ever-partnered" women in the peninsula have experienced domestic violence, out of which 11 per cent reported enduring “forced sex”.

An ever-partnered woman refers to a woman who is married, is living with a man but not married, has an intimate partner but is living apart from the intimate partner, or currently is not married and does not have an intimate partner but has been married or has had an intimate partner in the past.

“Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) is disappointed by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin’s comment that the government does not currently plan to criminalise marital rape and urges the government to reconsider this decision.

“Current Malaysian laws explicitly permit husbands to rape their wives, through an ‘exception’ to the offence of rape. We must delete this exception, as it denies women their autonomy and right to say no, empowers abusive husbands, and is out of step with global norms,” WAO said in a statement.

Section 375 of the Penal Code, which criminalises rape, contains an exception that says sexual intercourse between a man and his wife is not rape even without consent.

WAO told the government to simply delete the exception, saying it was not necessary to create a new offence to prohibit marital rape.

The women’s rights group also said Section 375A of the Penal Code, which prohibits a man from causing hurt or fear of death or hurt to his wife in order to have sex with her, was inadequate.

“Firstly, the punishment in Section 375A (up to five years imprisonment) is more lenient compared to rape (up to 30 years). Secondly, the section does not recognise rape, but rather, a husband causing ‘hurt or fear of hurt or death to his wife in order to have sex with her’.

“But rape can happen without hurt or fear of hurt — for example through intoxication or other forms of coercion. And thirdly, it sends the wrong message — that sexual assault within marriage is not serious,” said WAO.

Hanipa told Parliament earlier today that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government did not plan to criminalise marital rape, saying it was difficult to secure convictions in such cases.

He also cited a parliamentary select committee’s rejection of the proposal back in 2006 during the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration on religious grounds.

WAO said the marital exception to rape came from British colonial law rather than religion, pointing out that the United Kingdom has repealed that section and Singapore will follow suit.

“Only 28 countries still have marital rape exemption laws, according to a 2016 World Bank review of 173 countries. This makes Malaysia one of just 16 per cent of countries that still have not progressed.”

WAO vice president Meera Samanther told Malay Mail that no religion justified non-consensual sexual intercourse.

“It's despicable at this day and age you have the same responses that we had with the previous government,” she said.

“We (women) are not properties of anyone, more so with our husband. We do not belong to anyone and all persons are equal before the law. I stand by my Constitution.”