Ex-minister quizzed over teen’s molest claim, police say investigation almost complete

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — Bukit Aman’s sexual, women and child investigation department (D11) today questioned a former minister allegedly involved in sexually assaulting a 15-year-old teenage girl.

Perlis police chief SAC Noor Mushar Mohd confirmed that the suspect, who is currently a member of Parliament, had given his statement at Bukit Aman this morning.

“Apart from the suspect, police have also interviewed nine others to facilitate investigations.

“The nine others include the victim’s parents, her band mates, the suspect’s driver and several other individuals,” he said.

Noor Mushar once again reiterated that even though the victim had withdrawn her police report, investigations were still being carried out.

“I wish to clarify that investigations are ongoing. Even if the victim had withdrawn the police report, it is the police’s standard operating procedure to continue investigating.

“Investigators have also approached the victim to find out if she was influenced to withdraw her report,” he said.

Noor Mushar said police will submit the investigations papers to the deputy public prosecutor’s (DPP) office for the next course of action soon as investigations have been completed.

“Statements made saying that police are not being fair or trying to cover up the case is absolutely not true.

“Ever since the victim lodged her first report on October 21, investigations have been going on,” he said.

Noor Mushar said the police chose not to make a public statement on the case to protect the victim.

“It is important for us to handle the case carefully as this involves a minor.

“Our priority is her well-being and to ensure she is fine,” he said.

Noor Mushar said it will be up to the DPP to decide whether or not to charge the suspect.

“If we get instruction to charge the suspect, of course we will do it,” he said.

On Monday, Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force (MyWatch) chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan claimed that there were attempts to cover up the case.

In a series of tweet, Sanjeevan urged the police to be fair and investigate the former minister over the allegation.

He went on to name the former minister in question.

The victim from Arau, Perlis, wrote in her police report that she was told by her teacher that the former minister had wanted to see her after he saw her perform with a band at Stadium Tuanku Syed Putra.

According to her, when she went to the former minister’s car, he invited her to play in Kuala Lumpur and offered her a RM4,000 fee.

She alleged that during the discussion, the former minister held her hand and caressed her shoulder.

The girl said she immediately ran out of the car.